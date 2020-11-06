Phish Makes Fans Cry With Acoustic ‘Waste’ and Matching Silver Tea Pots

The rock band Phish has been making music since 1983. Known for extended jams and musical improvisation during live shows, Phish is also known for having a dedicated fan base.

So when two members of Phish — lead vocalist and guitarist Trey Anastasio and keyboardist Page McConnell — performed an acoustic version of their 1996 song “Waste” on the porch of the Barn (Phish’s recording studio in Burlington, Vermont), well, Phish fans got weepy.

“I literally have chills. I have tears streaming, so beautiful, so grateful,” wrote one fan.

Many fans had a similar reaction: “You guys have been a part of my musical life for almost thirty years, and still can make my heart swell and my mouth smile.” Another wrote: “that brought tears to my eyes.” And another: “It’s amazing how these two beautiful people can play such a simple acoustic song that makes me feel all the feels.”

The comments weren’t just about the song, the memories it evoked and the two beloved men performing it. Many fans were also gleeful about spotting their matching silver tea pots! “The silver tea sets are such a sweet touch!!!”