‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Sings Emotional ‘Amazing Grace’ In Morgue

In the NCIS: New Orleans episode ‘Something in the Air, Part 2,’ while Tammy (Vanessa Ferlito) and Carter (Charles Michael Davis) continue to investigate the suspicious death aboard a COVID-infected ship offshore, and Rita Devereaux (Chelsea Field) returns to New Orleans to surprise Pride (Scott Bakula), medical examiner Dr. Loretta Wade (CCH Pounder) helps a grieving woman who can’t find her brother who died from COVID-19.

In the sneak peek video above, while surrounded by body bags in the morgue, a masked Wade quietly sings ‘Amazing Grace.’ The prayerful moment will bring tears to anyone’s eyes.

Actress CCH Pounder (Sons of Anarchy, The Shield) will appear next on the big screen in the sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar with Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver (expected to be released in December 2022).

