‘Killer Competition’ Star Flaunts Gorgeous Tiny Bikini Pics, “A Fringe Moment”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Killer Competition is high school senior Nicole (Jacqueline Scislowski). Coaxed by her friend Sarah (Cristine Prosperi), Nicole manipulates test scores to be the valedictorian. While doing so, Nicole also becomes the prime suspect for a series of murders involving the real top ranked students. The tagline for the movie is “Making the grad can be deadly.”

When not on a TV or movie set, actress Cristine Prosperi — who's best known for her role as Imogen Morales in Degrassi: Next Generation — enjoys the outdoors and often in tiny bikini as seen in the photos above and below.

She captioned the two-piece pic below: “a fringe moment.”

Killer Competition premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Sunday, November 1 at 8pm.