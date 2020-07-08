Keshia Knight Pulliam Flaunts Bikini Pic, “Judgement Free Zone”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie The Christmas Aunt is Rebecca Miller (Keshia Knight Pulliam). Two weeks before Christmas, Rebecca returns home to Tennessee to take care of her niece and nephew while their parents are away. While back at home, Rebecca reconnects with her children best friend Drew (Jarod Joseph).

When not on a movie set, the former Cosby star spends time with her gorgeous husband actor Brad James and their adorable daughter Ella. Swipe the cute couple photos above to see Keshia looking great in a black bikini.

She also looks great in a plunging neckline one-piece as seen below. She added the hashtag: #JudgementFreeZone

The Christmas Aunt premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, November 1 at 8 pm.