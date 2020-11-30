Kelsea Ballerini Flaunts A LOT of Leg on CMA Country Christmas

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini is one of the big names in the industry performing on the TV special CMA Country Christmas hosted by Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins. The 27-year-old blonde is the most scantily-clad singer on the intimate stage.

Kelsea on CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS (John Russell/CMA)

While pregnant country singer Gabby Barrett from American Idol pours into a long-sleeved red velvet gown, Kelsea rocks a red mini dress (with a giant bow in the back) that reveal her legs for days!

Kelsea isn’t afraid to flash those long legs as seen in the stunning photos below. Check out Ballerini in the string bikini!

Kelsea is currently promoting her hit single Hole in the Bottle with country legend Shania Twain, who also likes to wear a dress with a big bow as seen in the photo below.

CMA Country Christmas airs Monday, November 30 at 8 pm on ABC.