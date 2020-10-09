Jana Kramer Flaunts Gorgeous String Bikini Pics In Mexico, “Holy Smoke Show”

Country music singer and actress Jana Kramer stars in the new Lifetime movie A Welcome Home Christmas. She plays good-hearted Chloe who volunteers to organize a toy drive for military families. While wearing a pair of cute red snakeskin ankle boots, Chloe recruits veterans to help with the toy drive including Michael (Brandon Quinn),who recently returned home. And, yes, they fall in love!

When not making music or movies, Jana spends time with her husband, former NFL football player Mike Caussin, father of her two children.

The couple recently spent some quality “connecting” time together at the Waldorf Astoria in Los Cabos Pedregal in Mexico, as seen in the gorgeous bikini pics above and below. As one fan wrote: “Holy smoke show.”

A Welcome Home Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, November 7 at 8 pm.