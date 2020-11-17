Is Midway, Utah Town In ‘Mistletoe Secret’ Hallmark Movie Real?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie The Mistletoe Secret is waitress Aria (country singer Kellie Pickler). She works at her family’s diner, The Mistletoe Diner. The gorgeous single blonde is pleasantly surprised to learn that a TV crew has come to help publicize the resort town.

Aria idolizes the TV anchor Sterling Master (Christopher Russell) but falls in love with the writer Alex (Tyler Hynes) who changes his mind about all small towns being the same.

This movie is supposed to be set in the town of Midway, Utah. Midway is a real town in the United States (population 3,845), however, The Mistletoe Secret was not filmed there. It was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.