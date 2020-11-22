‘Homemade Christmas’ Lifetime Movie Star Flaunts Gorgeous Bikini Pics

The protagonist of the Lifetime holiday movie Homemade Christmas (originally titled Christmas for Hire) is Megan. The ambitious young woman is known as the ultimate holiday freelance assistant for hire. While trying to save a local toy store that sells handmade toys, she falls in love with the handsome young owner Kurt (Travis Nelson).

Megan is portrayed by Michelle Argyris. The Canadian-born actress is known for her roles on General Hospital (Kendra Lennon), Big Top Academy (Miss G), Shadowhunters (Kaelie), and Hellcats (Michelle), among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Michelle is flaunting her athletic (she was a competitive gymnast!) physique in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

Homemade Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, November 25 at 8 pm.