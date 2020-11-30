Farmstead Inn Featured In ‘The Christmas Listing’ Lifetime Movie Is Real-Life Wedding Venue

The Christmas Listing (originally titled Christmas Inn Farmstead) is about a magical bed and breakfast inn owned by happily married couple Herb (Greg Evigan) and Susan Erickson (Susan Chambers). When they announce their retirement and need to sell the Inn, the Ericksons invite two young single realtors Julia Rogers (Lexi Giovagnoli) and Chad Everest (Travis Burns) to stay as guests for a week before selling it.

The Christmas Listing was filmed at the real-life Erickson Farmstead Inn in Isanti, Minnesota, just 30 miles north of the Twin Cities, Minneapolis/St. Paul.

The real Erickson family no longer owns the Inn but it appears to be in good hands with the new owners, Julie and Dennis Davis, who bought the property which is listed on the National Historic Registry, in 2018.

The Erickson Farmstead is available for all kinds of events including family reunions and weddings. Each wedding package includes exclusive access to the entire 40-acre Farmstead, Gazebo, Reception Barn, Farmhouse, Summer Kitchen, Carriage House and Patio, and more! They can provide seating for up to 298 guests!

Or you can just rent the farmhouse which includes a fully functional kitchen, four bathrooms, four bedrooms, a huge yard, and beautiful front porch.

The Christmas Listing premieres on Lifetime on Monday, November 30 at 8 pm.