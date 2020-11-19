Eva Longoria Welcomes ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Gemma Chan To Family

Former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria has been spending a lot of time behind the camera these days as a director (Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Grand Hotel). But she always has time to strike a pose especially for cosmetics giant L’Oreal Paris. She’s been endorsing L’Oreal products since 2005!

Eva’s favorite L’Oreal products are: Smooth Intense Frizz Taming Serum, Million Lashes Mascara, and 8-Hour Pro Lip Gloss, among others.

When Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan (Astrid) recently signed with L’Oreal, Eva gave the gorgeous 37-year-old British-born actress a shout-out: “Welcome to the family.”

Other L’Oreal Paris celebrity spokespeople include actress Andie MacDowell and singer Camila Cabello, among others.

Gemma will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling directed by Olivia Wilde. Florence Pugh stars as a 1950s housewife who discovers her husband (former One Direction singer Harry Styles!) is hiding a dark secret.