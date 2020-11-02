DWTS Voting: Text Codes For Double Elimination Night, November 2

On the eve of Election Day in America, the eight celebrity and pro-dancer couples left on Dancing with the Stars face double elimination as they compete for this season’s eighth week live. ABC wants viewers at home to “Use your vote!” on Double Elimination Night (Monday, November 2).

DWTS voting is open during the live ET/CT broadcast and closes during the last commercial break. There’s a limit of 10 votes per couple per method. So, ultimately, you can cast 20 votes per couple if you use both voting methods each week. And, yes, you may vote for multiple couples!

Submit online via abc.com, or by text (see couple codes below):

Text AJ to 21523 to vote for AJ McLean

Text CHRISHELL to 21523 to vote for Chrishell Stause

Text JOHNNY to 21523 to vote for Johnny Weir

Text JUSTINA to 21523 to vote for Justina Machado

Text KAITLYN to 21523 to vote for Kaitlyn Bristowe

Text NELLY to 21523 to vote for Nelly

Text NEV to 21523 to vote for Nev Schulman

Text SKAI to 21523 to vote for Skai Jackson

NOTE: In light of celeb Jeannie Mai being hospitalized and forced to withdraw from Dancing with the Stars due to diagnosis of epiglottitis (an inflammatory condition) which requires immediate surgery, now, just one contestant will be sent home this week.

With each subsequent DWTS episode, the live vote combined with the judges’ scores will be revealed during the broadcast. At the end of the evening, judges will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity’s journey comes to an end.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.