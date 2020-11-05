Daughter of ‘The Walking Dead’ Actress Stars on ‘B Positive’ CBS Sitcom

Daughter of ‘The Walking Dead’ Actress Lands CBS Series ‘B Positive’
Actress Sabrina Gennarino is known for many roles including Tamiel on The Walking Dead (see photo below). She is married to director/producer Pieter Gaspersz, her husband of 18 years and father of her child, actress Izzy Gaspersz aka Izzy G. who stars as “AJ” opposite RuPaul on the Netflix series AJ and the Queen.
Izzy G. is making her primetime TV debut on the new Chuck Lorre CBS sitcom B Positive. She plays the teenage daughter (Maddie) of the protagonist Drew (Thomas Middleditch), a recently divorced dad who finds out he needs a new kidney. Maddie’s mother Julia is portrayed by Sara Rue.
B Positive airs Thursdays at 8:30 pm on CBS, right after Young Sheldon at 8 pm and right before Mom at 9 pm.