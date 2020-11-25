Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Star Alora-Rose Flaunts Cheeky Bikini Pics

The reality show Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team didn’t let the coronavirus stop it from filming Season 15 of the televised competition. Instead of holding live auditions at the AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) asked candidates to submit video instead.

The 21 chosen to enter training camp in the “DCC Bubble” are featured on the show. One of the stand-out candidates is Alora-Rose.

Alora-Rose is amassing thousands of fans on Instagram thanks in part to the gorgeous string bikini pics she’s posting, as seen above and below.

The 23-year-old based in New York City captioned the red bikini pic below: “Cheeky smiles for good news” to announce that she was one of the 21 chosen to go to the DCC training camp. “Gaaahhhh!!! Pinch me, I must be dreaming,” she added.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on CMT and MTV.