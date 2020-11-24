Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: 21 Rookies Train In DCC Bubble

The CMT reality TV show Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team is back for its fifteenth season. On the Season 15 premiere episode, ‘Like No Other,’ fans at home meet 21 of the best-ever Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) rookie candidates who enter training camp in the “DCC Bubble.”

Auditions were not held live at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas as usual. Candidates were asked to send two videos: one to introduce themselves; the other a routine set to the music of their choice. The rookies got creative with the videos: some filmed in bedrooms, backyards, garages, even in the bathroom.

The gorgeous and talented women have just a few days to impress their potential bosses, Kelli and Judy, before having to compete against the veteran cheerleaders who are fighting to keep their spots. One candidate to keep an eye on is Elli from Washington (as seen in featured image).

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on CMT and MTV.