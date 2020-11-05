Craig T. Nelson, 76, Plays Cold War Spy In Son’s Thriller ‘The Operative’

On the Season 4 premiere episode of Young Sheldon, ‘Graduation,’ Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has a breakdown after graduating from high school. While Sheldon fears he may not be ready for college, Coach Dale (Craig T. Nelson, Coach, Parenthood, Poltergeist) tries to make amends with Sheldon’s grandmother aka Meemaw (Annie Potts, Designing Women, Ghostbusters).

The 76-year-old actor Nelson will appear next in the Cold War spy thriller The Operative. He plays a retired intelligence operative who was mysteriously forced to end his career after The Cold War and is now warning of a new attack on American soil. The series is based on the book Code Name Stinger by Harvey Gomberg.

Cragi’s real-life son, writer/producer/actor Noah Nelson (The Oath, Secrets and Lies, Hawaii Five-0) is the showrunner and executive producer.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before the new sitcom B Positive, which is about a divorced father (Thomas Middleditch) who needs a kidney and finds his donor in a woman from his past.