Chicago P.D.’s Marina Squerciati Flaunts Zip-Up Swimsuit In Rooftop Pool

NBC’s Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. series are back with new episodes. In the Season 6 premiere of Chicago Med, the entire staff at Chicago Med adjusts to the new normal of the pandemic. In the Season 9 premiere of Chicago Fire, Firehouse 51 welcomes a new member to the team whose presence could provide some complications.

And in the Season 8 premiere of Chicago P.D., the team responds to the shooting of a 5-year-old girl while while facing new obstacles that come from the heightened attention on police reform.

Before the premiere of Chicago P.D., actress Marina Squerciati (Detective Kim Burgess) was flaunting super cute, matching zip-up bathing suits by Mott50 with her daughter. They were having fun in an inflatable Minnidip pool on a rooftop in the Windy City!

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on NBC, right before Chicago Fire at 9 pm and Chicago P.D. at 10 pm. [BONUS: Stream any NBC show watch LIVE on any device with NBC UNIVERSAL app available here. Download is FREE.]