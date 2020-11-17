Candace Cameron Bure Flaunts Red Hair, Filming New Aurora Teagarden Hallmark Movie

Actress Candace Cameron Bure (Full House, Fuller House) has starred in several Hallmark Channel movies. One of her most famous roles is as librarian and true crime enthusiast Aurora “Roe” Teagarden in Hallmark’s Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. The character is the protagonist of Charlaine Harris’s series of crime novels (there are ten!).

When blonde Candace Caneron Bure posted the photo above — of her with long reddish hair — she wrote: “Hi. My name is Aurora Teagarden. Apparently, sometimes I forget😂.”

Her fans love the new look. One wrote: “Love this hair color on you” while others simple wrote: “HAIRCOLOR!!”

Candace will appear next in If I Only Had Christmas — she plays a cheerful publicist opposite Warren Christie — which premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 29 at 8 pm.