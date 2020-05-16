Braunwyn Windham-Burke Flaunts “Untamed” White Hot Bikini Pics, “Best Day Ever”

Former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge did not return for Season 15 but Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke did. It’s an usual season as it documents the lives of the wealthy Wives from February to August 2020 during quarantine.

Based on her Instagram posts, it appears Braunwyn enjoyed the summer.

She wrote with the stunning white hot bikini beach pic above: “Relax and take it easy… sometimes, when you just sit and let the universe do it’s thing, everything works out better then you ever could of planned” and tagged it #bestdayever.

Braunwyn tagged the pic above #untamed.

