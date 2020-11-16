Blake Lively’s Sister Robyn Lively Flaunts “Cool and Edgy” Nose Ring For Football Movie

In the Season 2 premiere of All Rise, ‘A Change Is Gonna Come,’ Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) and Mark (Wilson Bethel) try to rebuild their friendship after Mark witnessed Lola being detained during a protest while defending a teen girl, amid an escalating encounter with police. Actress Robyn Lively (big sister of Blake Lively) guest stars as Jessie’s mother Nancy Frost.

[NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]

Robyn Lively — who’s best known for her roles on Twin Peaks (Lana Budding Milford), and in movies including Ouija (Mrs. Galardi), The Karate Kid Part III (Jessica), and Wildcats (Alice) — is filming a new movie in Austin, Texas and has a fake nose ring to prove it. She says it makes her feel “cool and edgy.”

The film One Heart is based on a true story about a small town Texas football team made up of juvenile offenders and their football coach.

Remember Robyn from Doogie Howser, MD? Or The Karate Kid III?

All Rise airs Mondays at 9 pm right after Bob Hearts Abishola at 8:30 and right before Bull at 10 pm.