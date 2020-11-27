‘Birthmother’s Betrayal’ Lifetime Movie Star Wows In String Bikini Pics

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Birthmother’s Betrayal is 16-year-old Tara (Monica Rose Betz). When she meets her birthmother Grace (Aria Pullman) after finding her on a DNA website, Tara’s adoptive mom Amy (Tayna Clarke) tries to protect Tara from Grace’s erratic behavior. Amy suspects Grace suffers from a mental disorder and is certain that Grace will do anything to reclaim Tara.

After filming Birthmother’s Betrayal, the 19-year-old actress Monica Rose Betz posed in the gorgeous string bikini pics above and below.

[Check out the Lifetime movie archive on Amazon!]

Birthmother’s Betrayal premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, November 27 at 8 pm.