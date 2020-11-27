Bethany Joy Lenz Sings New Song “Listen” In ‘Five Star Christmas’ Hallmark Movie

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel movie Five Star Christmas is Lucy Ralston (Bethany Joy Lenz, One Tree Hill). When she and her siblings return home for the holidays, her father announces that he’s turned the house into a bed and breakfast.

Her sing “Start It Up”

While digesting that big piece of news, a famous travel shows up and stays at the inn. To help secure a five-star review of the Ralston B&B, Lucy and her siblings pretend to be gushing guests.

During the movie, fans will hear the new Christmas song “Listen” which is performed by actress Bethany Joy Lenz, who says she wrote the song for her daughter.

Green wrap dresses on sale

Bethany Joy Lenz is promising her plus million followers on Instagram that “new music is coming soon!” And in the studio photos below, she says she’s singing for a new musical!

P.S. That gorgeous mustard-colored dress she’s wearing in the photo above is by SAYLOR.

Five Star Christmas premieres on Hallmark Channel on Friday, November 27 at 8 pm.