‘Below Deck’ Chief Stew Francesca Rubi Flaunts Bikini Pics, “Run Free”

Captain Lee Rosbach is back for Season 8 of Bravo’s reality TV show Below Deck. He sets sail to the Caribbean with his old friend, bosun Eddie Lucas and a brand-new crew including chef Rachel Hargrove and chief stewardess Francesca Rubi.

According to Bravo, when the gorgeous Aussie Francesca is not on charter, she loves to find inspiration from cultures around the world, let loose, and party with her crew. She also enjoys the great outdoors and often in a bikini as seen in the photos above and below.

She captioned the beach bikini pic above: “run free.”

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo.