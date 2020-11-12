‘B Positive’ Gets Laughs With Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Sex Joke

On the second episode of the new sitcom B Positive, “Die Alysis,” Drew’s (Thomas Middleditch) condition worsens. In order to make sure his old high school classmate Gina (Broadway star Annaleigh Ashford) is still serious about donating her kidney, Drew winds up making her an offer she can’t refuse.

In the sneak peek scene above, Gina returns from a walk around the neighborhood. She moved to the suburbs to live with Drew. She breaks down the word suburban phonetically as sub-urban and delivers a joke about Academy Award winning actress Nicole Kidman (The Hours) have missionary sex with her husband, country music star Keith Urban.

