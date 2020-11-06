Ashley Williams Cries In Bathroom With Sister Kimberly Williams-Paisley In ‘Stud Boob’

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater is single mom Maggie O’Donnell (Ashley Williams). While facing Christmas alone, she literally bumps into a handsome man from out of town, Lucas (Niall Matter), who becomes an unexpected houseguest. Together the attractive couple overcome Christmas while finding comfort in their growing bond. [So many Hallmark movies, streaming here.]

Before the premiere of Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, Ashley Williams and her sister, fellow actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Father of the Bride) shot a short film together, Stud Boob.

Stud Boob is about two sisters in a bathroom who “debate their different approaches to the patriarchy.” See trailer above. Even when she breaks down in tears, Ashley is hilarious. Can two sisters be any more charming, talented and gorgeous?!

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 7 at 8 pm.