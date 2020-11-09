Ashley McBryde Says Her “Fat Baby Devil In Bikini” Tattoo Is Ugly

Country music singer and guitarist Ashley McBryde released her major label debut album Girl Going Nowhere in 2018 and was named 2019 New Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards. The album won a Grammy Award for Best Country Album and the title song won two more Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance in 2020.

The song also won “Song of the Year” at the 2020 ACM Awards. She released her second album Never Will in April 2020 with the hit single “One Night Standards.”

Ashley is also well known for her tattoos including the large eagle spread across her chest (see photo above). She admits her least favorite tattoo (which she doesn’t show very often because it’s on her lower back) is one she got when she turned 18. She described it as “a fat baby devil in a bikini, and it’s a tramp stamp.” She added, “it’s really ugly.”

Still, Ashley (who’s a Leo) says she still wants more tattoos and has considered getting a lion tamer and three lions on stools on her thighs.

Ashley will be one of many to perform on America Salutes You Presents Guitar Legends 4 (Monday, November 9, 8 pm on CMT), a televised benefit to raise awareness about veterans’ mental wellness issues and veterans’ charities.