American Housewife’s Peyton Meyer Plays Jerky Boyfriend In Gender-Swap Remake

In the American Housewife episode “Coupling,” while Greg (Diedrich Bader) deals with Anna-Kat (Giselle Eisenberg) and Franklin (Evan O’Toole) having mono, Katie (Katy Mixon) is surprised to learn that Taylor’s (Meg Donnelly) boyfriend, Trip (Peyton Meyer), has been spending the night.

Get ready to see more of Peyton Meyer. The 21-year-old actor (Girl Meets World) just landed a role in the forthcoming rom-com He’s All That.

It’s a gender-swapped remake of the the 1999 film She’s All That, in which Freddie Prinze Jr. plays high school jock Zach who makes a bet with his football buddies that he can transform “unattractive” girl (Rachael Leigh Cook) into the prom queen.

In the modern version, Addison Rae‘s social media influencer character gives Tanner Buchanan‘s “nebbish” character a makeover. Deadline reports that Peyton will play Rae’s jerky boyfriend.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before American Housewife at 8:30 pm, The Conners at 9 pm, black-ish at 9:30 pm, and For Life at 10 pm.

[BONUS: Stream anyABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]