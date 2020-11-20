‘A Taste of Christmas’ Lifetime Movie Star Flaunts Tiny String Bikini, Embarrasses Son

The protagonist of the Lifetime holiday movie A Taste of Christmas is Natalie Rogers (Anni Krueger). When she learns her cousin Olivia (Nia Vardalos, My Big Fat Greek Wedding) has to cancel the opening of her new Italian restaurant on Christmas Eve, Natalie tries to save the day and all the while falls in love with the handsome Italian chef Stefano Grimaldi (French-American actor Gilles Marini, Dante in the Sex and the City movie).

When not on a TV or movie set, actress Anni Krueger is flaunting her incredibly flat abs in a string bikini as seen in the gorgeous photo above. She captioned it: “Embarrassing my child in 3…2…” Anni’s the mother of an 11-year-old boy!

And when not in the pool, Anni’s making music!

Fun facts: Anni launched her TV acting career in 2016 on an episode of Inside Amy Schumer. She has since appeared on an episode of The Romanoffs (as Young Julia) and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Velma), among others. Anni will appear next on the big screen in the comedy/horror film Werewolves Within with Cheyenne Jackson.

A Taste of Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Friday, November 20 at 8 pm.