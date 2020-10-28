‘Zombies’ Star Meg Donnelly Licks Lips In Lacy Bra and Pantaloons, “It’s a Fit”

On the Season 5 premiere of American Housewife, while Greg (Diedrich Bader) finishes ghost writing the final chapter of Lonnie’s (Matt Shively) book, Katie (Katy Mixon) goes to great lengths to appease Principal Ablin (Jerry Lambert) in order to ensure that her teenage daughter Taylor (Meg Donnelly) graduates high school.

When not filming American Housewife, the 20-year-old actress Meg Donnelly hangs out with her Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 co-star Noah Zulfikar (Jacey) who describes himself on Instagram as an actor, dancer and artist. Meg says the denim “pantaloons” she’s wearing in the photo series above are by Noah. Swipe to see a close-up of that green lacy bra and Dickies railroad cropped work shirt.

View this post on Instagram stomp A post shared by trust (@megdonnelly) on Sep 18, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT

As actress Brady Reiter replied: “It’s a fit!” She captioned the angled shot above: “stomp.”

American Housewife airs Wednesdays at 8:30 pm, right after The Goldbergs at 8 pm and right before The Conners at 9 pm and black-ish at 9:30 pm.