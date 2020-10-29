Who Plays Cloud 9 Employee Justine on ‘Superstore’?

On the Season 6 premiere episode of Superstore, ‘Essential,’ employees at Cloud 9 are pulled in multiple directions after the coronavirus hits. Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) try to bring some order to the chaos as the blue-vested employees learn what it means to be considered “heroes.”

Based on the featured photo above, it appears “adventurous” Cloud 9 employee Justine struggles with the idea of wearing a mask at work.

Justine is portrayed by Kelly Schumann. The actress is also recognized for her role as Sally on Hot in Cleveland with the legendary funny lady Betty White and Valerie Bertinelli as seen in the funny clip above.

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8 pm on NBC, right before the new sitcom Connecting… at 8:30 pm.