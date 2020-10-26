Who Is Villainous Carlene Hart on ‘L.A.’s Finest’? A Mark Wahlberg “Honey”

In the L.A.’s Finest episode ‘FAREWELL…,’ the LAPD team works to solve the mystery behind the brutal death of a trans woman while Syd (Gabrielle Union) and McKenna (Jessica Alba) are tangled up in their own personal complications.

The villainous Carlene Hart is portrayed by Rebecca Budig, who is best known for her roles on the soap operas General Hospital (Hayden Barnes), All My Children (Greenlee Smythe Lavery), and Guiding Light (Michelle Bauer), among others. She’s also a mom — see cute bikini pic below.

One of Rebecca’s first on-camera gigs was as a workout partner with Mark Wahlberg in his 1993 exercise video, The Marky Mark Workout: Form, Focus, Fitness. He refers to her as one of his “fly honeys” in the clip below.

L.A.’s Finest airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX, right before Filthy Rich starring Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) at 9 pm.