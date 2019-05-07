Who Is Storeowner Mandy In ‘Crafty Christmas’ Hallmark Movie?

The protagonist of the Hallmark movie A Crafty Christmas Romance is small business owner Mandy (Nicola Posener). In her craft and hobby store, she collects books and toys for a holiday donation drive. In the pile of donations, she discovers an old copy of the Charles Dickens book A Christmas Carol.

In it is a letter to Santa written 70 years ago and a valuable coin. Mandy’s determined to find the author of the letter… and with handsome contractor Jonah (Bradford B. Johnson) who donated the book.

Nicola Posener, who was born in London, England is known for her roles on Age of the Living Dead (Yvonne), and the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful (Amelia), among others.

A Crafty Christmas Romance premieres on Hallmark Channel on Friday, October 30 at 8 pm. [So many Hallmark movies, streaming here.]