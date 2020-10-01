Who Is Mother of CeeLo Green’s Son and Daughter on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’?

Grammy-winning recording artist CeeLo Green plays against former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer on Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud. While Jesse brings his former New York Giants friends, CeeLo brings his fiance Shani Jones, 20-year-old son Kingston Callaway and stepdaughter Sierra Johnson.

CeeLo Green, who was born Thomas Callaway, was married to Christina Johnson, mother of his son Kingston. They divorced in 2005. CeeLo was stepfather to Christina’s daughters, Sierra and Kalah.

In the video above, Christina talks about how she met CeeLo on the 2014 VH1 reality show Atlanta Exes. It was at a nightclub in Atlanta and he was wearing a sheer shirt that revealed his “taco meat.” After she turned down his invitation to Waffle House, she agreed to watch the sunset in the back of his 1965 Impala convertible.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC.