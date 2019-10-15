Who Is Gorgeous Bride Allison In ‘Her Deadly Groom’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Her Deadly Groom is recent divorcee, single mom Allison (Kate Watson). She’s nervous about jumping back into the dating pool so her best friend sets her up on a dating site. Allison is matched with Vincent (Michael DeVorzon), a mysterious man who appears to be too good to be true — and it’s true! He’s just after Allison’s money: she will inherit a lot when her father (Eric Roberts!) dies. That’s why Vincent is in such a rush to marry Allison!

Kate Watson she was born and raised on Oahu, Hawaii, and trained as a dancer for many years at the prestigious ballet school, Hawaii State Ballet, before becoming an actress.

She will appear next on the big screen in the horror film Bridge of the Doomed. She plays Sgt. Hernandez who leads a group of soldiers to hold a bridge during a zombie outbreak. [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

Her Deadly Groom premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, October 30 at 8 pm.