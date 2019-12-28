Who Is Flower Shop Owner Phoebe In ‘Candy Cane Christmas’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Candy Cane Christmas is flower shop owner Phoebe Saunders (Beverley Mitchell). Phoebe loves the traditions of Christmas including Candy Cane Lane, where residents of her old neighborhood decorate the town like the North Pole. So when the tradition is cancelled, Phoebe is disappointed but not for long. She soon meets handsome veterinarian Eric (Mark Ghanimé), who has just as much Christmas spirit as Phoebe.

Phoebe is portrayed by Beverly Mitchell. She’s best known for her TV roles on The Secret Life of the American Teenager (Kaitlin O’Malley) and 7th Heaven (Lucy Candem) with Jessica Biel, and in movies including Saw II (Laura) and The Crow: City of Angels (Grace), among others.

Beverly will appear next on the big screen in the horror film Blood Pageant with Snoop Dogg and Stephen Baldwin. (You read that right.) Snoop Dogg plays himself; Baldwin plays a priest. Blood Pageant is scheduled for release on February 14, 2021.

Candy Cane Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, October 31 at 8 pm.