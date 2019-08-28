Who Is Famous Pianist Margot In ‘Chateau Christmas’ Hallmark Movie?

The protagonist of the Hallmark movie Chateau Christmas is world-famous pianist Margot. When she returns to Chateau Neuhaus to spend the holidays with her family, she bumps into her handsome ex-boyfriend Jackson (Luke MacFarlane).

They used to be in a band together so it’s not stretch for Jackson to ask Margot to play with him at the local annual Christmas concert. While rehearsing, the two fall in love all over again.

Margot is portrayed by Merritt Patterson. The Canadian actress is best known for her roles on The Royals (Ophelia Pryce) and Ravenswood (Olivia Matheson), among others. She also looks amazing in a bikini as seen in the sailing pics above and below!

Chateau Christmas premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, October 25 at 8 pm.