Who Is Barry’s New Girlfriend Ren on ‘The Goldbergs’? What Happened To Old Ren?

In the Season 8 premiere of The Goldbergs, while Adam (Sean Giambrone) adjusts to being a cool kid at William Penn Academy his mother Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) surprises the family with an end-of-summer vacation to Miami.

Adam gets to bring his girlfriend Brea Bee (Sadie Stanley) and his brother Barry (Troy Gentile) — dressed to the nines in his finest Miami Vice white suit — gets to bring his girlfriend Ren.

Kelli Berglund as Ren on The Goldbergs, Season 7 (ABC/Richard Cartwright)



In Season 7, Ren was portrayed by Kelli Berglund (above) who is not reprising the role. Instead she’s starring in the upcoming wrestling drama Heels on Starz. On Season 8, Ren is portrayed by Carrie Wampler.

Carrie Wampler is known for her roles on Tales of Titans (Becca/Ant Girl — phot with Jason Ritter above), Big Little Lies (Lori — photo with Reese Witherspoon below), Austin & Ally (Brooke), and the 2012 TV movie Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (Stacey Robinson), among others.

