Who Is 6’5″ Heavyweight Boxer Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe on Celebrity Family Feud?

On Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes a UFC team including female fighters Holly Holm and Michelle Waters who faces a team of WCB championship boxers including two legendary retired heavyweight champs — Evander Holyfield and Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe.

Bowe explains his nickname like this: “Big like a truck smooth like a caddy that’s why they call me big daddy.”

Bowe is known for defeating then-unbeaten former undisputed heavyweight champ Holyfield in 1992. Prior to that, as an amateur, Bowe won a silver medal at the 1988 Summer Olympics. The 6’5” champ from Brooklyn, New York is now 53 and is a laureate of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Fun fact: Bowe was in the same elementary school sixth-grade class with future fellow heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in Brownsville (P.S. 396) although Bowe said: “I really didn’t know him.” Tyson famously bit the ear of Holyfield in the ring at the 1997 WBA Heavyweight Championship.

