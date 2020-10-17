Where Was ‘Sweet Autumn’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Hint: Not In Vermont

In the new Hallmark Channel movie Sweet Autumn, entrepreneur Maggie McKenna (Nikki DeLoach) returns home after the death of her Aunt Dee, who leave her half of her sweet candy shop. The other half of the shop was bequeathed to local maple famer Dex (Andrew Walker). The two fall for each other amid gorgeous fall foliage.

The logo of the fictional Aunt Dee’s Candy Shoppe says it’s located in Brattleboro, Vermont, a real-life small town in New England known for its fall foliage and annual Maple Open House Weekend (in March), but according to imdb, Sweet Autumn was filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Sweet Autumn premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 17 at 9 pm.