Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Is GLOWING During Third Pregnancy, On Keto Diet

Vicki Gunvalson, one of the founding members of The Real Housewives of Orange County, is not returning to the popular reality TV show for Season 15 (which premieres on Wednesday, October 14).

When not selling insurance in the O.C. through her successful agency Coto Insurance, she spends time with her family including her gorgeous daughter Briana Culbertson.

Briana and her husband Ryan lost 150 lbs. since starting a Keto diet in 2018. See before and after pics below!

Together the married Culbertson couple and parents of two kids launched the website Keto Culbertsons, where they share their lifestyle-changing meals. And there’s more good news: Briana is pregnant with her third baby! See her 32-week photo below. She’s glowing!

