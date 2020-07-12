Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

UFC’s Holly Holm Flaunts Insanely Tiny String Bikini Pics, “Freckles Get Darker”

by in Celebrity Family Feud, Culture | October 29, 2020

UFC Holly Holm

l-r: UFC stars Stephen Thompson, Holly Holm, Michelle Waterson on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD(ABC/Byron Cohen)

On Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes a team of WBC championship boxers including the legendary heavyweight champs Evander Holyfield and Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe. They face a team of UFC champs including mixed martial artist Holly Holm.

Watch Holly KO Ronda Rousey

When not in the cage or on Celebrity Family Feud, the 39-year-old former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a tiny string bikini as seen in the close-up pics above taken in Mexico “where hair is messier and freckles get darker,” she wrote.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]

Simple Share Buttons