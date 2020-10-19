Tyra Banks: “I’m Coming Out” on Dancing with the Stars, Inspired by Drag Queens

On the Top 11 episode of Dancing with the Stars, before each couple dances to a variety of songs including “Sorry” by Justin Bieber (Kristen and Artem), and “She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel (Justina and Sasha), supermodel host Tyra Banks will walk out to the ballroom to the Diana Ross song “I’m Coming Out.”

The 1980 song “I’m Coming Out’ was written by Chic band members Bernard Edwards and Nile Rodgers.

Rodgers said he got the idea for the song after seeing three different drag queens dressed as Diana Ross at a club in New York City.

Rodgers said, at the time he thought to himself: “No one thinks of Diana Ross necessarily on the frontlines of this, but (the gay) community and her (gay) fans love her and idolize her. Let’s write this song for them!”

The history behind the song and the album Diana, which is her biggest selling album of her career, almost didn’t make it. As Rodgers explains in the video above, they had to sue the record company in order get them to release it. “That was the most difficult record I’ve made in my life.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.