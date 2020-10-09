Tori Roloff Breaks Down In Tears on Little People, Big World, “That’s Not Normal”

On Season 21 of Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff’s daughter-in-law Tori Roloff breaks down in tears in the episode ‘Lilah’s Big Scare.’ The 29-year-old mom explains on the show, beside her husband Zach Roloff, that her newborn baby daughter Lilah (who was born in November 2019) hasn’t been feeling well and “she’s been throwing up a lot and just seems to be in pain.”

As Tori says in the video clip below, “If an infant throws up three times during the day, that’s not normal.”

Tori explains, “Raising two kids with dwarfism, you always have this background of what could be wrong… I think I’m a little more hypersensitive to having my kids have proper medical care.” She told Amy, “I think if they were average height, I wouldn’t think anything of it.” She worries about hydrocephalus — a build-up of fluid in the brain.

The daughter of Little Women: LA star Terra Jole was born with the condition and was treated successfully with surgery.

Good news: It looks like baby Lilah is feeling fine as seen in the recent pumpkin patch family pics above!

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on TLC.