‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown’s Real-Life Wife Flaunts Afro, “Joy Looks Good”

On the This Is Us Season 5 premiere episodes (there are two and being shown back-to-back on Tuesday, October 27), the Pearsons gather to celebrate their 40th birthday while musing about the day they were born. It is not all smooth sailing as seen in the sneak peek video below.

Kevin (Justin Hartley) tells his brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown) that he rues the day his parents brought Randall home. Ouch.

In real life, Sterling is married to actress Ryan Michelle Bathe. With the photo above, Ryan writes: “Joy looks good on everyone. And it’s doesn’t hurt that my hair is EVERYTHING in this pic! Happy belated National Afro Day.”

Fun fact: Brown and Bathe, who married in 2007, met at Stanford University and got their Master’s degrees at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Bathe isn’t afraid to experiment with her hair as seen in the cool lace-up braid below!

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9:00 PM.