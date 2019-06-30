‘The Wrong Cheerleader Coach’ Lifetime Movie Star Flaunts Tiny String Bikinis

YouTube reality star Madi Burton (Summer Break) has a lot to be excited about. The young actress just landed her first lead in a TV movie, The Wrong Cheerleader Coach, with superstars Vivica A. Fox and Tara Reid.

Madi plays the protagonist, Hanna, who moves to California with her widowed father Jon (Corin Nemec).

When invited to join the cheerleading squad by Ms. Burke (Fox), the new assistant coach Devon (Johanna Liauw) offers to give Hanna private cheer lessons. Turns out Devon has a thing for cheerleader dads.

When not cheering or acting, 21-year-old Madi Burton is often enjoying the great outdoors and often in a tiny string bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. She aptly titled the photo above “juicy juice.”

On Instagram, Madi’s profile reads: “Pure heart, dirty mind.”

The Wrong Cheerleader Coach premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, October 17 at 8 pm. [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]