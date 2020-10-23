The Queen’s Gambit: Anya Taylor-Joy Plays Chess In Undies, “Fantastic Obsession”

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the new Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit. She plays Beth Harmon, an orphan who becomes a child prodigy of the game of chess. While competing on the male-dominated professional circuit, Beth picks up a number of addictive habits including drinking, smoking and pill popping. The Queen’s Gambit (trailer below) is based on Walter Tevis‘s novel of the same title.

When Joy posted the photo below, Oscar-nominated actress Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) replied: “There’s fantastic obsession here. I can feel it. Count me in your audience.” That is an outfit that nobody else in the male-dominated chess circuit can pull off.

Get ready to see more of Joy. The 24-year-old actress is currently filming The Northman, a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century, with Hollywood stars Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, and Bjork.