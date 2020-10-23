Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

The Queen’s Gambit: Anya Taylor-Joy Plays Chess In Undies, “Fantastic Obsession”

October 23, 2020

Anya Taylor Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy, (cropped) photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the new Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit. She plays Beth Harmon, an orphan who becomes a child prodigy of the game of chess. While competing on the male-dominated professional circuit, Beth picks up a number of addictive habits including drinking, smoking and pill popping. The Queen’s Gambit (trailer below) is based on Walter Tevis‘s novel of the same title.

🏆🦊OCTOBER 23rd🦊🏆 On @netflix

When Joy posted the photo below, Oscar-nominated actress Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) replied: “There’s fantastic obsession here. I can feel it. Count me in your audience.” That is an outfit that nobody else in the male-dominated chess circuit can pull off.

💄Oh Beth💄 @netflix October 23rd 🙂

Get ready to see more of Joy. The 24-year-old actress is currently filming The Northman, a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century, with Hollywood stars Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, and Bjork.

