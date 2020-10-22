‘The Outpost’ Star Jessica Green Flaunts String Bikinis, “How Bomb Are My Girls”

On The Outpost episode ‘A Life For a Life,’ while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) fight for control of the Outpost, Talon (Jessica Green), Wren (Izuka Hoyle), Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) fight to survive as they search a labyrinth for an ancient relic.

When not filming The Outpost, the gorgeous Australian Jessica Green is enjoying her time off outdoors and sometimes in a tiny string bikini as seen in the amazing photos above and below.

She captioned the one in Croatia above: “The ocean makes me happy.” Many of her fans said the ocean with her in makes them happy too!

Jess added a p.s. to the stunningly beautiful blue string bikini pic below: “how bomb are my girls.”

The Outpost airs Thursdays at 9 pm on CW, right after Supernatural at 8 pm.