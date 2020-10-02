TGI Fridays CEO Goes Undercover In Brooklyn, “Big Problem”

On the Season 10 premiere of Undercover Boss, Ray Blanchette, CEO of TGI Fridays, dons a long grey wig and goatee and visits a couple of the chain restaurants. While in disguise, Blanchette finds out if he can still stand the heat in the kitchen and behind the bar.

One of the most startling discoveries is made at the one and only TGI Fridays in Brooklyn, New York.

TGI Fridays CEO Ray Blanchette, Left Photo: Courtesy of TGI Fridays, Right Photo: Jeff Neira/CBS

The TGI Fridays located in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Gerritsen Beach has an impressive patio overlooking Shell Bank Creek — but it’s empty.

As Blanchette says: “Dining al fresco in Brooklyn is a rarity and so the fact that we have it and we’re not taking advantage of it — that should be full of people – that’s a big problem.”

Undercover Boss airs Fridays at 9 pm on CBS. [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]