Terry Bradshaw Plays Cupid For ‘Bachelorette’ Daughter Rachel, “Wild Horse”

On the sixth episode of the hilarious reality TV show The Bradshaw Bunch, ‘Man Problems,’ NFL football legend Terry Bradshaw tells his single daughter Rachel that he wants to introduce her to a friend of his.

The 4-time Super Bowl champion isn’t the only one in the family who “has a guy” for country singer Rachel. (Check out her single “Wild Horse.”)

When Rachel’s sisters Erin Bradshaw and Lacey Hester get involved, a fun family competition to find Rachel’s Mr. Right ensues.

With so many potential suitors, Rachel says in the clip above, “I feel like The Bachelorette.”

