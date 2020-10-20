‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messner Says Daughter Ali’s Condition Advancing, ‘Impossible Choice’

On the Teen Mom 2 episode ‘Impossible Choice,’ while Briana De Jesus and her family move into their new place and Jade Cline tells her parents to move out of her house; Leah Messner learns that her daughter Ali’s condition is “advancing.”

In her 2020 memoir, Hope, Grace & Faith, mother of three girls Leah addresses Ali’s struggle with muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic disease (about one in a million people have been diagnosed with it) that can cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.

There is no cure for muscular dystrophy although according to the Mayo Clinic, medications and therapy can help manage symptoms and slow the course of the disease.

Check out ‘The Evolution of Leah’ video below. Toward the end, she talks specifically about Ali.

