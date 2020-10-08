‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messner Looks Amazing In Cute-Fit Turtleneck Sweater Dress

On the Season 10 ‘Dilemmas and Debacles’ episode of Teen Mom 2, while Jade Cline is once again caught between her mom and boyfriend Sean, Leah Messner is forced to balance her growing concerns (Ali had a bad fall) and supporting her sister during childbirth.

When not filming Teen Mom 2, Leah is working on other projects including one with JBurke. When she shared the news of their forthcoming “cool content” collaboration with the photo above, many fans asked where she got that cute-fit cable-knit sweater dress — it’s by Heartloom!

[Check out: Turtle neck cable-knit sweater dresses for under $30!]

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on MTV.